James Cockroft
James Cockroft
SHERIDAN — James Edward Cockroft, age 76, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. He was born August 2,1945 in Cuero to William and Ethel Hart Cockroft.
His career was with Local 211 as a pipefitter/welder. He was an avid horseman and served in the U.S. Army with 82nd Airborne Division, Dominican Republic crisis.
Survivors: wife, Kathryn Mitchell Cockroft; son, Thomas Anthony Cockroft (Tracy); grandchildren, Case, Adrian, Keith and Ty; sisters, Shirley McCarrell (Ken) and Lisa Utley (David); brothers, Raymond, Tony and Clyde Powell (Debbie).
Preceded in death by: parents, step-father, John W. Powell; sons, James B. and Edward D. Cockroft; sister, Vera Ledwig Lesak; brothers, David Cockroft, Kenneth Wayne Powell and John Roy Powell.
Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum.
Graveside service 11a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Salem Cemetery in Ezzell.
Pallbearers: Tom Cockroft, Jerry, Adam & Matt Utley, Jason Vacek and Todd Galle. Honorary: Case, Adrian, Keith & Ty.
Memorial contributions: Please pass your blessings forward. Help someone in need. Jimmy did.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.