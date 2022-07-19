James Duge
BRENHAM — James “Pappy” Ray Duge, 90, of Brenham, Texas, died July 15, 2022, at his home.
James was born December 6, 1931, in Skidmore, Texas, to August and Milly Duge. He was united in marriage with Joyce Prause on July 22, 1954, for 24 years when she passed away. He was then remarried to Janet Simmons in 1984 for 28 years when she passed away. James was an Air Force Korean War veteran and worked in the oil industry at Wilson Supply Company for 49 years which he thoroughly enjoyed.
James enjoyed the travels where his work led him, watching westerns, and being around his family.
James was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, his sister, and numerous other family members.
James is survived by his brother Edgar Duge and wife Pat of Papalote, daughter Vaune Yariger and husband Scott of Brenham, son Kyle Duge and wife Shelley of Navasota, stepson Will Simmons and wife Dove of Boston, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that loved him very much.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Yargier, Will Simmons, Mase Duge, Wesley Mangan, Kyle Mangan, Eric and La Nae Berg, and Brian and Molly Goff.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 7am-7pm with the family present from 5pm-7pm at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham followed by The Rosary at 7 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brenham. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brenham on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 10 am with a burial following at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Frelsburg, Texas at 1 pm.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
