James Durwood
Patterson
VICTORIA — James Durwood Patterson, 83, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Bryan, TX to Thomas Parker Patterson and Winnie Bell Nichols. After attending Bryan Schools, He matriculated to the US Navy where he served aboard USS Comstock LSD 19 for 4 years.
After serving, Pat began a 42-year career in the automobile business, starting as a porter and culminating in his being an auto dealer. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; sister; Lottie Abegglen Lange; brothers, Melton, Wilburn, Kenneth, Mike; brothers-in-law, Fred Abegglen and Ted D. Wilkinson.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen McCurley Clark; sons, James Keith of Irving, TX, Jeffrey Scott (Cynthia) of Theodore, AL, John Mark (Jazz) of Cooper, TX; Daughter, Lisa Dyanne Obeji (Razek) of Rio Rancho, NM; stepson, James Emmitt Clark III of Alvin, TX; Nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was a Christian and Member of Northside Baptist Church. Memorial Service will be at a later time.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South TX Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette Dr, Victoria, TX 77901
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
