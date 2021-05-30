James E. Fawcett

James had a beautiful, tenor voice. He sang in choirs and musicals throughout school, later in various community chorus programs, in his church, and for many church weddings. James loved animals, especially his two dogs that were his “babies,” cooking, and gardening. He was meticulous at work and in life and possessed a spicy sense of humor.
James is survived by his husband, Charles Timothy Clark; parents; siblings Jeff Fawcett (Lisa), Patty Zapalac (Marc), niece and goddaughter Emily Zapalac Rogers (John) and great nephew Henry; nephew Elliott Fawcett (Nicole) and great niece and nephew Faye and Hendricks; niece Erika Fawcett; work family at Regency Integrated Health Services; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church-Victoria on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Memorials may be offered to Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center 135 Progress Dr. Victoria, TX 77905 or Trinity Episcopal Church 1501 N. Glass, Victoria, TX 77901.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary and Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
