JAMES E. MORGENROTH SEADRIFT - James Edwin Morgenroth, 70, of Seadrift died Wednesday, February 19th. The memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, February 24th at First United Methodist Church in Seadrift with Pastor Cody Logan officiating. James was born on April 22, 1949 in Seadrift, TX to the late Frank Sr. and Lucille Morgenroth. After graduation from Calhoun High School in 1967, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country for three years. Following his service, he enjoyed a 30-plus year career with Union Carbide/Dow. He could always be found outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting, working on (not so) "necessary" projects around the house or riding up and down the bayfront in the golf cart with dogs and/or grandchildren in tote. James did everything in life with passion, including rooting on his favorite sports teams, arguing his latest theory, loving his wife and two children and most recently being the best "PaPa", he could be to his 4 grandchildren. He was the youngest of 7 siblings, preceded in death by his sisters, Frances Ortiz, Irene Smith, Ida Ann Philips and MiggieDierlam; brothers, Frank Morgenroth,Jr. and Robert Morgenroth. James is survived by his wife, Vicky Morgenroth, daughter Kristyn Koch and her husband Stephen Koch, son Shea Morgenroth and his wife Jessy Morgenroth and his grandchildren, James and Stephen Koch and Quinn and Reese Morgenroth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 307, Seadrift, TX 77983. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at https://www.victoriamortuarycremationservices.com/listings. Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc.
