James E. Voelkel
CUERO — James E. Voelkel, 77 of Cuero passed away Thursday, December 15, 2021. He was born September 10, 1944 in Hallettsville to Arthur and Marie Brogger Voelkel. He attended and graduated from Hallettsville High School in 1963. He continued his education and graduated from Texas A&I. He married Cathy Coppedge on April 12, 1969 in Cuero. He retired from Mitchell Glass where he was the project manager. James is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cathy; daughter, Leslie Renee Voelkel (Paul) of Yorktown; sister, Linda Kay Ward (Dave) of Austin and brother, Paul Voelkel (Theresa) of Hallettsville. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Voelkel; mother, Marie Brogger Holy and step-father, Alfred “Fritz” Holy. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 11 AM with Father Richard Bediako officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Brett Duckett, Wayne Holdgraf, Alan Kahlich, Kevin Voelkel, Kelly Voelkel, John Rodriguez, Ernest Castillo and AJ Castillo. Honorary pallbearers include Michael Ortiz, Brandi Castillo, Bethany Phillips, Blake Phillips and Nicole Schultz. Memorial Contributions may be made to Cuero Pet Adoptions or Donor’s Choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
