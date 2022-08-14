JAMES EDWARD KRENEK
BAYOU VISTA — James Edward Krenek 1966-2022 passed away on Thursday, July 28 of respiratory issues related to Asthma. He leaves behind his three daughters Ayla, Emily and Jaime. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfons and Lucille Krenek and his brothers, Jerry, Paul and Robert Krenek. His life is a story of footprints. He worked for himself as a handyman. He worked hard all his life and left footprints in thousands of homes. The floors they walk on, the roof over their heads, the lights in their house, the plumbing, the renovations were all done by his skilled hands. There was not a job that he could not do. He lived a life of service, never spoke bad about anyone, never used profanity and was always eager to help with patience and great wisdom. We, his family, loved him and we will miss him. James believed in Christ as his Savior, pray for him and strive to leave footprints behind every day in the service of others, as he did. Funeral Mass will be on August 20 at 10:00 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Blessing with Father Gabriel Mensah Presiding.
