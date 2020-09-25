James Elbert Durham
PORT LAVACA — James Elbert Durham, 92, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Victoria, Texas. He was born in Edna, Texas to the late Frank Durham and Ethel Harris Durham on June 4, 1928. He went to school and graduated from Edna High School in Edna, Texas. He married Geraldine Zacharias on June 11, 1954 in Ganado, TX. James worked as a machinist for Union Carbide for 40 years, from which he retired in November of 1998. He was a veteran and served in the United States Army from which he was honorably discharged in 1952.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Durham; parents; sister; Lucille Kirby, and brothers; Frank Durham and Bobby Durham.
He is survived by his daughters; Sandra (Justin) Roeben and Nancy (John) Wallace, sons; Michael (Dawn) Durham, Patrick (Dana) Durham, and John (Sissy) Durham, grandchildren, John Michael Durham, Carly Hahn, Megan Smith, Paige Williams, Katie Hartmann, Rochelle Cade, Derek Roeben, Jared Wallace, and Mackenzie Turner; step-grandchildren, Heath Hermes, Wes Hermes; and great-grandchildren; Olivia Smith, Shiloh Smith, Riley Williams, Delton Hartmann, Rayleigh Cade, Ellie Roeben, Wyatt Roeben, Cora Wallace, Quinn Wallace, and one on the way; step-great-grandchildren, Logan Hermes, McKenzie Hermes,
Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel with Ernest Dierlam officiating. Burial will follow at Ganado Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers will be John Michael Durham, Derek Roeben, Jared Wallace, Jason Cade, Robert Durham, and Frank Nino.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jenkins, DeTar Navarro, and Hospice of South Texas for their loving care given to their father.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
