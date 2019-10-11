JAMES JIM EDWARD FEIG VICTORIA - James "Jim" Edward Feig, age 85, passed away on September 17,2019. He was born on February 21, 1934 in Chicago, IL. to the late Oscar Jacob and Lelia Watrous Feig. He is survived by his Wife of 56 years Judith Adams Feig. He is also survived by his Daughters; Janet (Craig) Maccubbin of Calgary Canada, Catherine Feig of Montreal Canada, Christy Feig (Erik) of Manchester Center VT, Brother; Bobby Feig of Oshkosh Wisconsin and 3 Grandchildren; Sydney and Summer Maccubbin of Waco, Tx., and Keri Feig of Montreal Canada. Jim is preceded in death by his parents and brother; Kenny Feig. Jim spent 4 years in the Air Force in the Korean War. He then graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia and the University of Delaware and started a long career as a chemical engineer. Upon retirement he taught process technology at Victoria College and developed his long-time hobby in photography into a teaching career at Victoria Art League and Victoria Photography Club. He also spent many years as an adult Sunday School Teacher and Deacon at Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Victoria. On October 12, 2019 Visitation will be at Rocky Creek Baptist Church from 1:30pm to 2:00pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00pm. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (5)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
- Cloud says Trump was 'within jurisdiction' on phone call with Ukraine’s president (4)
- Victoria Advocate wins national editorial writing prize (3)
- Congressman Michael Cloud to appear in live interview (2)
- Calhoun Port Authority rejects RLB dredging bid, selects Corps for project (2)
- Letter: Radical socialists are the main cause of national divide (11)
- Impeachment Inquiry (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.