JAMES JIM EDWARD FEIG VICTORIA - James "Jim" Edward Feig, age 85, passed away on September 17,2019. He was born on February 21, 1934 in Chicago, IL. to the late Oscar Jacob and Lelia Watrous Feig. He is survived by his Wife of 56 years Judith Adams Feig. He is also survived by his Daughters; Janet (Craig) Maccubbin of Calgary Canada, Catherine Feig of Montreal Canada, Christy Feig (Erik) of Manchester Center VT, Brother; Bobby Feig of Oshkosh Wisconsin and 3 Grandchildren; Sydney and Summer Maccubbin of Waco, Tx., and Keri Feig of Montreal Canada. Jim is preceded in death by his parents and brother; Kenny Feig. Jim spent 4 years in the Air Force in the Korean War. He then graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia and the University of Delaware and started a long career as a chemical engineer. Upon retirement he taught process technology at Victoria College and developed his long-time hobby in photography into a teaching career at Victoria Art League and Victoria Photography Club. He also spent many years as an adult Sunday School Teacher and Deacon at Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Victoria. On October 12, 2019 Visitation will be at Rocky Creek Baptist Church from 1:30pm to 2:00pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00pm. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.

