JAMES FRANCIS ORSAK
CORPUS CHRISTI — James Francis Orsak, 73, passed away in the comfort of his home in Corpus Christi, TX on April 6, 2021. A burial service in his honor will be held at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery (9974 IH 37 Access Road) in Corpus Christi beginning at 10:00 a.m. on April 23rd, with a reception to follow nearby beginning at 10:45 am. “Jim” or “Jimmy”, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Victoria on June 16, 1947 to Frank and Irene Orsak—the first of five children in a family that actively maintained strong ties to its Czech roots. In his youth, Jim would spend his summers helping his father and uncle, Louis Stryk, on the family farm in Flatonia or else maintaining church grounds for his uncle, Father Jerome Stryk, in Hillje. Following his graduation from St. Joseph High School in 1965, he pursued a degree in mechanical engineering at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and Victoria College. On August 26, 1968, he married his long-time, high-school sweetheart Doris Ann Ley in a ceremony at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria. Their marriage was to last more than 52 years, including through what was to be an 18-month absence following his decision in 1970 to enlist in the Army. Jim’s service in the Vietnam War, and particularly his role in Army intelligence, proved to be one of the most pivotal events of his life, and he continued to apply the rigorous discipline learned from his training to all of his pursuits in the decades that followed. Whether he was drawing up the blueprints for a future family home in Victoria, overseeing the construction of the Sinton Public Library, or fixing up a Korea War-era Army jeep, he worked with a scrupulousness and dedication that were often commented upon by those who knew him best. A consummate handyman, Jim was well-known among friends for his readiness to lend a helping hand to any project, whether mending a fence, welding a barbecue pit or building a toolshed. The addition of a son, Brian, to the family in April 1977 led to Saturday mornings in which both Jim and his son would watch Looney Toons together, with Jim laughing the loudest. An early enthusiasm for gardening that threatened to turn a house yard into a small farm later evolved into a love for cooking, and Jim would regularly compete in barbecue and chili cookoffs or else volunteer to cook for charitable and fundraising events. Jim’s reputation as an expert in the art of barbecuing grew not only with his success in regional competitions but also through word of mouth among family and friends who never passed up a chance to get a plate. During his time as a vice president for Easely Construction and A&A Construction in Victoria, and beginning in 1989, as a project manager for Repcon in Corpus Christi, Jim cemented his lifelong reputation as someone both diligent in his job and loyal to his coworkers, and he would do his utmost to ensure that those who worked under him were rewarded for their professionalism and hard labor. To his son, Brian, he passed down the lessons of duty to one’s family and friends, and the understanding that any job done is one that must be done well. To his beloved wife Doris, he leaves behind the remembrance of a long life lived in faithful love and dedication. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irene Orsak and his younger sister Connie Maraggia. He survived by his wife Doris; son Brian and daughter-in-law Anne; younger sister Janice Plummer and her husband James; younger brother Donald Orsak and his wife Gladys; and youngest brother Tim Orsak and his wife Robin.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (7)
- After widespread opposition in Whitsett, Zinc Resources proposes hazardous waste facility in Victoria (7)
- It's voter suppression, not voter fraud (19)
- Victoria school board District 2 candidates discuss platforms (4)
- Victoria County Elections Board address concerns, clarifies rules for poll watchers ahead of May's elections (4)
- Victoria school board district 4 candidates debate ahead of May (3)
- Police say pickup ran stop sign, rolled 3 times in crash; 5 taken to hospital (3)
- Activist Diane Wilson begins hunger strike to stop dredging project, oil exportation (2)
- Lifelong educator, namesake of Cade Middle School dies at age 95 (2)
- Letter: Statements made during Victoria school board candidate debate were not true (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.