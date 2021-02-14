James “Frank” Farris
VICTORIA — James Franklin “Frank” Farris, 86, of Victoria, TX, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, from complications from a bout with COVID-19. Frank was born March 22, 1934 to Jesse James and Mamie Lee Long Farris. Frank grew up in the country around Mercury, TX in his family of 8 siblings and graduated from Rochelle HS where he played football. Frank joined the U.S. Navy upon graduation and served his country honorably, while learning the trade of pipefitting that would serve him well in his life-long career as a welder. After his discharge he worked first in Colorado City where he met and married Billie. Frank and his young family moved from Colorado City to Port Lavaca 60 years ago to work for Union Carbide, where he retired decades later.
Frank and his wife, Billie, together enjoyed their ranch in Mission Valley, where he loved raising cattle, keeping the ranch running smoothly, and hunting on the property. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed playing his guitar. He genuinely loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and eventually his great grandchildren. Frank enjoyed being surrounded by family and the laughter that accompanied every gathering. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Billie Rae Kincannon Farris. Frank is survived by his wife, Janice Slusher Ziegler Farris; daughters: Linda (husband, Larry) Winters of Mission Valley and Carla (husband, Don) Garrett of Weatherford, step-children: Susan Appelt (fiancée, Dan Conley) and Bruce (wife, Christine) Ziegler ; grandchildren: Lacie (husband, Trey) Pitchford of Brock; Curtis Peterschmidt of Los Angeles, CA; Lindsay Boucher of Mission Valley; and Danessa (husband, Nick) Gray of Weatherford; and great-grandchildren: Kannon and Braden Pitchford; Lilah, Cohen, and Cullen Boucher; and Londyn and Luke Gray, plus 6 step-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren..
There will be a private family burial on Thursday, February 18, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will host a memorial celebration of Frank’s life later in the year.
Memorials (where many of Frank’s Farris/Long family members are buried) may be made to the Cowboy Association c/o Karen Fair; P O Box 552; Brownwood, TX 76804.
Words of comfort may be shared at: www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Do not be afraid to voice your beliefs (6)
- Syndicated column: Democrats want a 'return to civility'; when did they practice it? Part 2 (5)
- Victoria school board moves forward with bond, to vote on Feb. 9 (4)
- Letter: Getting registered for COVID-19 vaccine is frustrating process (4)
- Letter: Drinking Trump Kool-Aid (4)
- Port Lavaca police seize cannabis products from smoke shop shelves, employee arrested (3)
- Guest column: The future is bright for VISD (3)
- Port Lavaca smoke shop owner turns self in, retains Austin cannabis law attorney (3)
- Victoria's vaccine hub to get 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (3)
- Man charged in Port O'Connor boat crash to go before grand jury (2)
Online Poll
Did you study a trade in high school?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.