James Franklin “Jimmy” Bucek
HALLETTSVILLE — James Franklin Bucek “Jimmy”, 91, of Hallettsville, peacefully passed away on May 18, 2022. He was born on September 4,1930 to Julius and Margaret Bucek in Hallettsville, Texas. He spent most of his early life in Hallettsville and then raised his family in Fort Worth. He graduated from Hallettsville High School and from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. Jimmy served 4 years in the Navy during the Korean war.
Jimmy married the love of his life, Joyce Elizabeth Drozd in 1952 in San Antonio, Texas and celebrated over 64 years of marriage. They lived in Fort Worth, Texas for over 40 years and attended Holy Name Catholic Church. He worked for Lever Brothers for over 25 years and retired at the age of 60. Joyce and Jimmy moved to Hallettsville in 2006 to enjoy their retirement. Jimmy enjoyed gardening, cooking, sharing his recipes and the Texas Aggies. He loved sitting by the barbeque pit with his sons and talking about sports. He played tennis regularly into his early 80’s and golf until just a few years ago.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce in 2016, his parents, and his brother Bobby.
Jimmy is survived by his 5 sons; Gary and his wife Theresa, Paul and his wife Julie, John, Mark and his wife Julie and Eric. He also leaves behind: 9 loving grandchildren, Zach, Ryan, Shannon, Jonathan, Kathleen, Raven, Macy, Molly and Phillip; numerous great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; brother Stanley (Tammy), sister Margaret; and many nieces, nephews, beloved extended family and friends.
Funeral Mass Service: 11 am, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation: 6 pm, Monday, at Kubena Funeral Home with Rosary at 7 pm. Pallbearers: John Bucek, Mark Bucek, Eric Bucek, Gary Bucek, Jonathan Bucek and Stanley Bucek. Honorary Pallbearer: Paul Bucek. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lavaca County Meals on Wheels or Donor’s Choice. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

