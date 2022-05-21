James Franklin “Jimmy” Bucek
HALLETTSVILLE — James Franklin Bucek “Jimmy”, 91, of Hallettsville, peacefully passed away on May 18, 2022. He was born on September 4,1930 to Julius and Margaret Bucek in Hallettsville, Texas. He spent most of his early life in Hallettsville and then raised his family in Fort Worth. He graduated from Hallettsville High School and from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. Jimmy served 4 years in the Navy during the Korean war.
Jimmy married the love of his life, Joyce Elizabeth Drozd in 1952 in San Antonio, Texas and celebrated over 64 years of marriage. They lived in Fort Worth, Texas for over 40 years and attended Holy Name Catholic Church. He worked for Lever Brothers for over 25 years and retired at the age of 60. Joyce and Jimmy moved to Hallettsville in 2006 to enjoy their retirement. Jimmy enjoyed gardening, cooking, sharing his recipes and the Texas Aggies. He loved sitting by the barbeque pit with his sons and talking about sports. He played tennis regularly into his early 80’s and golf until just a few years ago.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce in 2016, his parents, and his brother Bobby.
Jimmy is survived by his 5 sons; Gary and his wife Theresa, Paul and his wife Julie, John, Mark and his wife Julie and Eric. He also leaves behind: 9 loving grandchildren, Zach, Ryan, Shannon, Jonathan, Kathleen, Raven, Macy, Molly and Phillip; numerous great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; brother Stanley (Tammy), sister Margaret; and many nieces, nephews, beloved extended family and friends.
Funeral Mass Service: 11 am, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation: 6 pm, Monday, at Kubena Funeral Home with Rosary at 7 pm. Pallbearers: John Bucek, Mark Bucek, Eric Bucek, Gary Bucek, Jonathan Bucek and Stanley Bucek. Honorary Pallbearer: Paul Bucek. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lavaca County Meals on Wheels or Donor’s Choice. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blotter: 3 arrested after woman robbed of vehicle, property in Victoria
- Refugio advances with win over Johnson City
- Andrew Schroer: Dear Isabel: a dad's letter of hope and love
- West stymied, swept out of the playoffs by Georgetown
- Life prison sentence, no parole for Victoria man who sexually abused girl
- Wounded vets see 'people still care' as Warrior's Weekend kicks off
- Bonewald to leave VISD for superintendent post in Wimberley
- Victoria school board names new principals for 2022-2023
- VISD school board approves salary increases, district is hiring
- Shiner walks off with Game 1 win over Thorndale
Commented
- Letter: Yes sir, I'll see what I can do (4)
- Congress must act now to prevent election fraud in 2024 (10)
- Sheriff expected to tell commissioners about impact of illegal border crossings (3)
- Victoria could allow downtown bars' music to be louder (3)
- I Believe in Miracles (3)
- Janak faces GOP runoff with Ohrt for Precinct 2 county commissioner race (3)
- Robert Lopez (2)
- What have we become? (2)
- Low voter turnout means your vote matters that much more (2)
- Lillian Janota Olsovsky (2)
- 2022 Victoria Bach Festival Giveaway (1)
- Master Gardeners: Frogfruit and Horseherb – Texas natives with quirky names (1)
- Editorial: Gov. Abbott should be transparent, release border documents (1)
- William Arrington Kalich (1)
- Just don't embarass me (2)
- The Washington Post says Jan. 6 should have been a turning point in US politics (1)
- Ronnie Lumpkins (1)
- Irene Helen Stepanski (1)
- Edgar Morris Hoffmann (1)
- Tiffany Sue Dollins (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.