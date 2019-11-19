JAMES EDWARD GILSTRAP WOODSBORO - James Edward Gilstrap, 82, of Woodsboro, Tx went to be with his Lord on November 18, 2019 surrounded by family. James was born September 30, 1937 in Breckenridge, Tx. He is proceeded in death by his parents Edman and Martha Gilstrap and also his brother Donal Gilstrap. James served in the Army National Guard while in high school and then in the US Navy from 1957-1959 on the USS Cushing. While stationed in Corpus Christi, Tx he met and married the love of his life, Delores Schubert of Woodsboro. They were married for 62 years and have five children; Kathleen Taylor and husband Barry, William Gilstrap, John Gilstrap, Gina Gilstrap, and Melanie Barnes and husband Joe. James had nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. One of James' favorite past times was fishing. You could always find him with his fishing poles, more often than not at his favorite spot, the Honey Hole. Viewing will be Tuesday, November 19 2019 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm with a rosary at 7:15pm at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Tx. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am November 20,2019 at Saint Therese Catholic Church in Woodsboro, Tx. Services entrusted to: Moore Funeral Home,Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377 (361) 526-4334

