JAMES DARRELL HARDIN VICTORIA - James Darrell Hardin (Jimmy), 59, of Victoria, walked into the arms of God on July 28, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1960 to Bobby and Stella Hardin in Victoria. He graduated from Stroman High School in 1978 and married the love of his life Denise on May 2, 1981. He was an active member and deacon at Crescent Valley Baptist Church and an operator at Invista, where he was loved and respected. Jimmy is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Denise Westerman Hardin; his daughters, Katie Hardin and Kellie Hardin; grandchildren, Seth Davis, Kaelyn Davis, Brennan Alvarez, Ryker Alvarez; mother, Stella Hardin; brothers, Robert Hardin (Vicki), Michael Hardin; mother-in-law, JoAnn Westerman; brother-in-law, Clay Westerman (Kathy) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Hardin; father-in-law, Gene Westerman, and brother-in-law, Leonard Westerman. Jimmy loved his family fiercely. He enjoyed camping, hunting and a good ol' fashioned BBQ with him at the pit. He was a great handyman and had a great talent in woodworking. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. The family will receive visitors from 3-6 PM on July 31, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on August 1, 2020 at Crescent Valley Baptist Church with Brother Josh Bolch officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Crescent Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers are his nephews Jay Westerman, Jarrod Westerman, Ryan Little, Brandon Calk, Mark Garza, Craig Jasso, and Jarrett Westerman. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren Seth, Kaelyn, Brennan and Ryker. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 6679 State Highway 185, Victoria, TX 77905. Due to current COVID situation, masks are required. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
