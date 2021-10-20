James Hugh Myers
CUERO — Our family regretfully announces the sudden passing of Hugh Myers, who left this earth on Monday, October 18, 2021. He was born to Buck and Ethel Wenzel Myers on May 26, 1960 in Yoakum. Hugh was a man dedicated to God, his family, and the Texas land. He was happiest when working on one of the Myers family ranches & his work ethic was unmatched. Despite the physical adversity he had been dealt, Hugh never complained & always found a way to persevere. He was active and willful to help at Hope Baptist Church and Stratton Primitive Baptist Church. He truly enjoyed his Sundays of worship & fellowship at Hope Baptist Church. He will be truly missed by his siblings and all that knew him. He is survived by his brothers, Charles (Margaret) Myers of Missouri City, Marc (Jan) Myers of Dallas, Tom Myers of Yoakum and Anthony Myers of Del Rio; sister, Gloria Griffin of Cuero, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10 AM at Stratton Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Jeb Owens Officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum. A heartfelt thank you to Elva Reyes, who has served as Hugh’s caregiver over the past few years. We are grateful for her assistance, compassion, and kindness toward Hugh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Baptist Church or Stratton Primitive Baptist Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343
