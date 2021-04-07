James “Jamie” Kitchen
VICTORIA — James “Jamie” A. Kitchen, 81, passed away April 3, 2021. Jamie was born December 1, 1939 in Karnes County, TX to the late Gladys Jones Kitchen and Fred Kitchen. After losing his father at a very young age, he quit school at age 15 to go to work in the oilfield to support his mom and siblings. Starting out as a “worm,” lowest position in the oilfield, he worked his way up to drilling superintendent. He retired from Patterson UTI in 2008.
Even though tragedy prevented him from completing his education, he was incredibly well-read and was often seen with a book in his hand and watching his favorite TV show, Jeopardy, in which he knew all the answers.
Jamie is survived by his children, Sarah Schrade (Chris) of Goliad, Shannan Alqarni of Houston, James “Deuce” Kitchen Jr. of Victoria, Charles “Blake” Horton of Utah; sister, Anne Crockett of Victoria and grandchildren, Colby Schrade (Brianna) and Gunner Schrade.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jolynne “Judy” Kitchen; sisters, Geraldine Condron, Ruby Parks, Gertrude Brown and brothers, Jack, Earl, Forrest and Calvin Kitchen.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Graveside services will be Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Colby Schrade, Gunner Schrade, Calvin Koenig, Eric Brown, Troy Condron and Greg Crockett.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
