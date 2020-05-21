JAMES JANCA YOAKUM - James "Jake" Janca, age 81, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born December 13, 1938 in Hallettsville to Joe and Pauline Mozisek Janca. He graduated from Baldwin Business College and he worked at Alcoa. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Survivors: wife of 59 years, Pat Knox Janca; daughter, Jamie Grahmann (Allan) of Hallettsville; grandchildren, Haylee and Dylan Grahmann; sisters, Evelyn Hruzek of Sealy, Margaret Henneke of Hallettsville; brother, Julius Janca of Hallettsville; sister-in-law, Josie Janca of Edna; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: parents; brothers, Leon Janca, Joe Janca and Jerome Janca. Private funeral service will be held. Burial County Line Cemetery. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.