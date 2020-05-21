Janca, James

JAMES JANCA YOAKUM - James "Jake" Janca, age 81, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born December 13, 1938 in Hallettsville to Joe and Pauline Mozisek Janca. He graduated from Baldwin Business College and he worked at Alcoa. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Survivors: wife of 59 years, Pat Knox Janca; daughter, Jamie Grahmann (Allan) of Hallettsville; grandchildren, Haylee and Dylan Grahmann; sisters, Evelyn Hruzek of Sealy, Margaret Henneke of Hallettsville; brother, Julius Janca of Hallettsville; sister-in-law, Josie Janca of Edna; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: parents; brothers, Leon Janca, Joe Janca and Jerome Janca. Private funeral service will be held. Burial County Line Cemetery. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

