James Jay Herron
VICTORIA — James Jay Herron, 82, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was born February 13, 1940 to the late Robert and Evelyn Williams Herron in Placedo, Texas.
James is survived by his wife Alma Herron, his daughter Sherrice Herron, his brother Floyd Herron and sister Evelyn Calloway.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his son James Herron, Jr., his brothers Vance Herron and Robert Herron, and his sisters Velma Miller, Dorothy Brown, and Beulah Cook.
A visitation will be held for family and friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a chapel service beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX with Pastor Larry Helms, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- Beto (29)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Goliad parents say school district failing to address racist bullying (3)
- Advocate's new editor will focus on local, local, local (3)
- Eloy Barraza (2)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Guest column: Ex Post Beto (1)
- Commissioners court to discuss replacing mobile radios throughout county (1)
- Texas GOP’s ‘Papers Please’ approach to protecting oil and gas (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.