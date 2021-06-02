James “Jim” Edwin Gault
WESTHOFF — James “Jim” Edwin Gault passed away May 29, 2021 to join his loving wife Willie Mae Nortman Gault who passed away on December 4, 2004 after 48 years, 3 months and 15 days of marriage. He is survived by four children Susan Krause of Houston, Sandra (Chuck) Bitner of Mission, Bill Gault of La Paloma and Nancy (Brent) Callegari of Boerne, 13 grandchildren Natasha Perez-Krause, Marina Perez-Krause, James Bitner (Brooke), Eric Bitner (Calli), Grant Bitner, Thomas Gault, Julia Gault, John Gault, Robert Gault, James Gault, Samuel Gault, Kyle Callegari, Kurt Callegari and many great grandchildren. Jim served two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Camp Pickett, Virginia and Cheorwan, Korea in Tank Co. 224 Infantry Regiment of the 40th Infantry Division. He was awarded Korean Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal among others ending his service as a First Lieutenant. Upon returning from Korea, Jim went to work for Tennessee Gas Pipeline where he worked for 38 years before moving to his ranch in Westhoff, Texas. Jim was a member of Knights of Columbus Chapter in Meyersville and a committee member of Challenged Sportsmen of America for 19 years. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, woodworking and welding. There will be visitation followed by a Rosary on Friday, June 4 from 6-8 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church in Westhoff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church or the charity of your choice. Pallbearers include Chuck Bitner, Brent Callegari, John Capela, Mark Zgabay, Danny Roberts and James Thomas Gault. Honorary Pallbearers include T. Elledge, James Bitner, Eric Bitner, Grant Bitner, Kyle Callegari, Kurt Callegari, Thomas Gault, John Gault, Robert Gault, James Edward Gault and Samuel Gault. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
