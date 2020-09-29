James “Jim” Franz
YOAKUM — James “Jim” Robert Franz died Friday night at his home in Yoakum, Texas. He was 85. Jim was born April 20, 1935, in Littlefield, Texas, to Emmett and Elizabeth Franz. Raised by his uncle and grandmother, he had three brothers and one sister, all of which preceded him in death.
He served his country in the United States Navy. In 1957, Jim met the love of his life, Betty Jean Turbyfill of Spur, Texas, and married her on January 15, 1958, in Lubbock, Texas.
While attending West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas, Jim served as the preacher of Wayside Baptist Church. Upon completing his bachelor’s and master’s, he and his family relocated to the Victoria, Texas area for a professorship at Victoria College and continued his ministry as a preacher at Hope Baptist Church. Jim taught for 35 years at Victoria College, educating thousands of students throughout his tenure. One of his greatest joys was witnessing his student’s success and seeing them again years later.
Jim was a master gardener. Before retiring in Yoakum, he maintained multiple acres of landscaped grounds featuring rose gardens, vegetable gardens, and other horticultural wonders at his place in Fordtran, Texas.
Jim was a vibrant and popular public speaker. From civic club meetings and banquets to fundraisers and company events, he delivered hundreds of speeches. Two popular speeches were entitled, “I’m Just Looking,” and one about, “Nothing.” He aimed to interject humor and love in all he did.
Jim was a skilled wood craftsman. From his woodworking shop in Fordtran, he carved hundreds of signs that are still displayed today in front of private homes, doctor’s offices, businesses, and more. Hours were spent perfecting each carving through his remarkable attention to detail and commitment to his craft.
Jim was an avid traveler. With his wife and the occasional child, grandchild, or friend, he traveled to all 50 states, every European country, parts of Africa, Asia, and South America. His lust for adventure lead him on many amazing trips.
Jim loved and believed in education. He thought one of the most important aspects of life was education, and he was a committed life-long learner and reader. Much to the dismay of his wife, his home library was overflowing with books: fiction and nonfiction, contemporary and classic. His thirst for knowledge and education endured with him until his final days.
Jim was a proud father and grandfather. He received enormous joy bragging and sharing the latest remarkable activity of his children and grandchildren. To him, family was everything.
After news of a recent cancer diagnosis, Jim remarked, “I’ve had 85 wonderful years and four beautiful children. I have no regrets.”
Survivors are his wife of 62 years, Betty Franz of Yoakum; four children, Steve Franz of Yoakum; Mitchell “Mickey” Franz and wife Audrey of Seguin; Dr. Karen Garza and husband Louis of Columbus, Ohio; and Susan Franz of The Woodlands, Texas. Jim has eight grandchildren: Eric (Amber) Soehnge of Katy, Texas, Taylor Franz of Seguin, Texas, Meaghan Franz of Refugio, Texas, Karli (Tyler) Stegemen of Spring, Texas, Bryson (Heidi) Franz of West Columbia, Texas, Mitchell Franz of Yoakum, Texas, Walker Franz of Dallas, Texas and Harris Franz of Seguin, Texas. Jim was blessed with four great-grandchildren: Bracken Franz of Gonzales, Texas, Lincoln Franz of Fort Worth, Texas, and Olivia and Charlotte Stegemen of Spring, Texas.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Bluebonnet Youth Ranch or Yoakum Public Library.
Online guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Omitting critical life or death warnings may be worse than inflated positivity (12)
- Police chief finalists head to Victoria for meet-and-greet, interviews (7)
- Letter: 'Uninformed voters' is voters biggest fear (6)
- What you need to know to vote by mail in the Crossroads (4)
- UPDATED: Victoria West cancels football game after players test positive for COVID-19 (4)
- Cloud, Lankford introduce bill to prevent medicaid funds from supporting abortion-providers (3)
- Letter: Vietnam veteran defends President Trump (3)
- Letter from the managing editor (3)
- Don't Worry be Happy (3)
- St. Joseph, Sacred Heart set to open season (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.