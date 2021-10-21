JAMES “JIM” G. BROWN
KATY — Well dammit, I died today, Friday, October 15, 2021. Didn’t mean to. Sure didn’t want to, as I sure was really enjoying life. I wasn’t afraid to die, as Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. But I did have major concerns about how I would die. Hope it didn’t hurt too much. Hope it wasn’t too much burden on my family. I’ve been near death a couple of times and always pulled through. I was beginning to think I would live forever. Silly. I knew better.
I was born on July 9, 1953 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Tom and Bettye Brown. Best parents ever, both as an infant, teenager and adult. Really. The best. I look forward to being with them again.
I have an older brother, John Thomas Brown (Jesse). I call him Brother. He goes by JT. I thought Brother was perfectly fine. He was a typical older sibling while growing up, but he turned into a pretty good guy. I like to think I rubbed off on him a little.I married my high school sweetheart, Cheryl Knopp, shortly out of high school. As with a lot of young marriages in the early 1970’s, it didn’t work out. I suspect that was mostly my fault. But the great part was we had two beautiful kids, Jennifer Ann Brown Martin (Kirby) and Jeffrey Alan Brown (Melanie). Both grew in to great, responsible adults and parents. Somebody to be proud of. I like to think I had a little to do with that.
I later married Marie Novak Schmidt, the true love of my life. I hate to use the words, but “soul mate” seems silly, but most appropriate. I have loved her more than I thought was possible to love another human being. More than, in spite of what she thinks, motorcycles, guns and my dog, Tucker. What a fantastic wife and lady. Marie had two sons, Brandon (Katie) and Blake (Tiffany). Also, great kids.
Marie and I had a daughter, Kelsey Marie Brown. It took a little more work with her, but she also turned out fantastic.
Five out of five great kids turned into fine adults and great parents. Now that’s phenomenal.
I graduated from U of H with an engineering degree in 1977. This is pretty non consequential except that it introduced me to the oilfield, where I worked an entire career with the most innovative, hardest working people on the planet. How neat is that?
When I was a youngster entering the workforce, Woody Regan explained to me that you will know a thousand people, like a hundred, have a handful of friends and tolerate the rest. I’ve been blessed with a big handful of friends. You know who you are. I hope I have been a good friend in return.
Grandchildren? I have been blessed several times over: Jennifer and Kirby’s gang: Kalen, Clay, Cooper, Jillian and Cora. Jeffery and Melanie’s mob: Kate, Lauren and Julie. (still can’t tell Kate and Lauren apart). Brandon and Katie’s group: Sophie, Sabrina and Carter Ray. Blake and Tiffany’s crew: Kylie and Beau. To round things off, Kelsey’s contribution to the grandkid list is Haiden. 14 Total. Blessed.
I was hoping for a first great-grandchild, but couldn’t hold out long enough.
I’ve decided to be cremated. No sense in taking up any more space than necessary. No formal burial service. People are too busy and probably wouldn’t come anyway. Marie will hopefully have a small, private memorial. Have a beer, make fun of me and my antics. Be sad, but not to sad. I only ask you check up on Marie from time to time to make sure she is doing OK.
As for me, I will be doing just fine. See you when life comes full circle.
A Very Special Thank You to the doctors and staff at the Memorial Hermann Hospital @ Memorial City, Houston, Texas.
If one so desires, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Diabetes Association.
