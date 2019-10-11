JAMES JIM PASCHAL MCHANEY VICTORIA - James "Jim" Paschal McHaney ("Pa" to many) died October 10, 2019, at the age of 86. He was born on July 5, 1933, in Victoria, Texas, to Edna Hauschild McHaney and Paschal Cornelius McHaney. Jim grew up in Victoria where he graduated from Patti Welder High School in 1951. He attended the University of the South, Sewanee, TN, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He graduated in 1955 and attended the University of Texas at Austin, receiving another degree in 1959. Jim married Catherine Ann Roberts, a friend and classmate since the second grade, on January 31, 1959. They were married 60 plus years at the time of his death. Initially working for Diamond Alkali (Diamond Shamrock) for ten years, Jim and Catherine lived in Lubbock, Texas, where their son Gordon was born, in Fresno, California, and then in Hudson, Ohio, where Scott and Camille joined the family. They returned to Victoria in 1969 where Stephen was born, and Jim went to work for the Victoria Advocate. Jim eventually worked for a subsidiary printing company of the Victoria Advocate, AdGraphics, which he headed until he retired in 2007. Jim served on the boards of the Texas Zoo, Friends of the Library, and Lion's Club of Victoria of which he was President. He was active in the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and served on the Victoria Planning Commission. Jim grew up in the old Trinity Episcopal Church, on Bridge and Forest Streets, where he was confirmed in 1945, served as acolyte, and eventually married Catherine in the newly built Trinity Parish Hall. He served on the vestry of Trinity Episcopal Church and watched all of his children and several of his grandchildren grow up in Trinity School. Jim loved to listen to music and was a lifetime supporter of the arts, especially the Victoria Symphony. In his early years, Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing with his wife and children. He loved taking them on his boat, the "Jimmy Mac", in Port O'Connor to catch trout and redfish or to hunt birds or deer outside of Victoria. His later pursuits involved the cattle business, cultivating seeds, and a particular interest in palm trees. Jim could germinate practically any seed. He was an avid participant in the Palm Society of South Texas. After retirement, Jim started a tree business where he helped people remove and plant trees. His joy came from seeing new growth, whether from a tiny seed or a cutting he propagated. Jim also enjoyed a nice glass of wine sitting by a fire visiting with the family he loved, whether at home or at the ranch, as well as watching his grandchildren grow up and learn to fish and hunt. Jim taught us countless lessons in life about being faithful, hardworking, determined and exhibiting "moxie". His day to day presence will be greatly missed. Thankfully, many of his life lessons will be carried on into the next generation and generations to come. Jim is survived by his wife Catherine Roberts McHaney; his four children, Gordon McHaney and his wife, Sarah, of Austin; Scott McHaney and his wife, Wendy, of Victoria; Camille McHaney Easton and her husband, Dan, of Austin; and Stephen McHaney and his wife, Amy, of Longview; twelve grandchildren, Spencer McHaney, Meris McHaney, Morgan McHaney, Marie McHaney, Stella McHaney, Catherine McHaney, James Easton, Elaine Easton, Mary Caroline McHaney, Boone McHaney, John Clark McHaney, and Matthew McHaney. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Southern Womack of Houston; brother-in-law, John Roberts and his wife, Donna; four nieces and a nephew and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A visitation will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home, 3304 E Mockingbird Lane, on Sunday, October 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church located at 1501 North Glass Street. A reception at Trinity Episcopal Church will immediately follow the service. The service will be preceded by Jim's burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are grandchildren Spencer McHaney, James Easton, Boone McHaney, and Marie McHaney, and friends John Crews and Nancy Garner. Special thanks to Hospice of South Texas for their help, support, and care over the last several weeks. And a deep, heart-felt thank you to our dearest caregiver, Mary Lou ("Lou Lou") Mejia for her tireless help, care, patience and love for "Mr. Mac". Words alone cannot express the family's gratitude to Lou Lou. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victoria College Foundation for the Camille and Morris Roberts Scholarship Fund, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria, Texas 77901 or Hospice of South Texas, 605 East Locust Ave., Victoria, Texas 77901, or donor's choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (5)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
- Cloud says Trump was 'within jurisdiction' on phone call with Ukraine’s president (4)
- Victoria Advocate wins national editorial writing prize (3)
- Congressman Michael Cloud to appear in live interview (2)
- Calhoun Port Authority rejects RLB dredging bid, selects Corps for project (2)
- Letter: Radical socialists are the main cause of national divide (11)
- Impeachment Inquiry (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.