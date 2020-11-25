JOHNSON JR.
James is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Rebecca Johnson; stepson, Eric Westphal; and sisters, Brenda Sheblak, Nancy Lubbock, and Jennifer Lassmann.
James was a vacuum truck driver and worked for Profield Trucking. He was a member of the Goliad First Baptist Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with his daughter, and helping barbeque at the Goliad County Fair. He was an avid rodeo fan and wouldn’t pass up a good western. He also enjoyed the FBC Men’s Breakfast meetings and attended as many as he could.
James’ proudest moment was the birth of his daughter Rebecca Lyn, as she was the light of his life.
Carolyn and Rebecca offer a special “Thank You” to the staff at Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Donations may be made in James’ memory towards Rebecca’s College Fund:
Rebecca Johnson’s Benefit Acct., at any Prosperity Bank, (Goliad Branch- 109 E. Pearl Street)
Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of James’ Life will be held for family and friends with Carolyn and Rebecca at a later date.
Services entrusted to Goliad Funeral Home, 361-645-1104.
