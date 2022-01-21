He was born November 14, 1959 in Beaumont, Texas to Walter and Ethel Nichols Johnson.
He worked at J Bar B Foods in Waelder and formerly worked at Shiner Brewery. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, shooting, tubing on the river and being outdoors.
Survivors: wife, Tammy Tucker Johnson; daughters, Sherri Johnson (Jacob) and Brandy Keppol; sons, James Johnson (Roxanna) and John Johnson; sisters, Darla Harrington, April Johnson and Donna Neves (Dave); brothers, Perry Howard (Freda) and Ron Howard (Robin); 8 grandchildren; Step-children Deidra Kuntschik (Brett), Billie Kloesel and Justin Kloesel.
Preceded in death by: parents; sister, Debbie Peveto and brother, Michael Howard.
Visitation 4-6 Friday, January 21, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Burial Gonzales Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers: John Johnson, Nick Johnson, Brett Kuntschik, Justin Kloesel, Roy Howard and Josh Howard.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
