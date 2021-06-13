James Joseph Janek
HIGHLANDS, FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — James Joseph Janek, also known as Jim or Jimmy to those close to him, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2021 at the age of 74. He was born September 13, 1946 in Hallettsville, Texas to the late Charles E. and Mary J. Janek.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carol Ann Hansen Janek; sister Marita Farr and grandson Hunter Janek.
He is survived by his son Charlie Janek; daughter Danielle (Joe) Phillips; grandchildren Taylor (Philip) Lycka, Ryan Janek, Madison Janek, Meagan Phillips, Arron (Karon) Phillips and Andrew Phillips; great granddaughter Callie Jean Phillips; a niece and a nephew and numerous cousins and friends and his beloved dog PJ.
James was a loving father, grandfather and a great friend. He served proudly as a Marine during the VietNam Era. He was an avid hunter, loved country music and a gun enthusiast.
