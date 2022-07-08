James Joseph Jewett
VICTORIA — James Joseph Jewett, 49, entered into eternal rest on June 16, 2022. He was born February 5, 1973 to the late Joseph James Wright II and Junette Barnes in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Victoria High School. As a child, he was taught to play football by former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Dorsett. This led him to become an outstanding member of the Stingaree Football team. He was also a member of the Palestine Baptist Church.
James is survived by his adoptive mother, Agnes Jewett, son James Everett Jewett; daughters Jacqueline Jewett, Brianna Soliz, Lashana Barefield Jewett; sisters Stephanie Barnes, Alicia Barnes, Crystal McConelle; grandchildren Joy’ee and Jeramiah Jewett, and Zaaron Cano.
In addition to his biological parents, James is preceded in death by his adoptive father, Douglas R. Jewett.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on July 9, 2022 at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Interment will follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria school board appoints new deputy superintendent (4)
- New VISD deputy superintendent left former post amidst controversy, criticism (4)
- Citywide lighting project brightens Victoria’s southside (2)
- Residents protest reversal of Roe v. Wade in Victoria (2)
- Ouida Marie Brock (2)
- Fireworks sales underway after burn ban (1)
- Dave Sather: Six questions for Freedom Day (1)
- Letter: Returning the issue of abortion to the state legislatures (1)
- Alvin Dee Reed (1)
- Ramon Rodriguez (1)
- Master Gardeners: 3 red sizzlers for summer pleasure (1)
- Crossroads direct payer clinic offers alternative to insurance (1)
- Letter: Abortion violates the very essence of right to life (1)
- BELYNDA ANN NELSON (1)
- Indoor, pop-up Victoria flea market's grand opening a success (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.