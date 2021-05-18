James Kahanek
YOAKUM — James Edward Kahanek, 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 16, 2021. James was born October 18, 1940 in Yoakum to Milton and Annie Michal Kahanek.
James worked in the engineering department for Texas Department of Transportation for 35 years until his retirement. His hobbies were deer hunting, fishing and spending his days at their farm in Midway always working sun-up to sun-down. In his earlier years he was a taxidermist making additional money for his Colorado deer hunts.
James is survived by his wife of 60 years, Emily Chrastecky Kahanek of Yoakum; daughter, Cindy (Keith) Kelley of Golden, Colorado; son, Alan (Lisa) Kahanek of Yoakum; grandchildren, Ross Kelley, Korey Kelley, Jared Kahanek, Connor Kahanek and step-granddaughter, Brittany Drozd.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Pallbearers: Keith Kelley, Ross Kelley, Korey Kelley, Jared Kahanek and Connor Kahanek.
Honorary pallbearers: Joe Chrastecky and Robert Lange.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
