JAMES KENT WHITE GOLIAD - James Kent White passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born September 24, 1946 in Lubbock, TX, the only child of Opal and A.J. White, Jr. who preceded him only recently in death. James graduated from Lubbock High School and earned a B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. in Math Education. He is survived by his wife Anna of 47 years and three children: Kurtis (Katherine) White of Austin, TX, Janna (Michael) Fletcher of Datchet near London, UK and Julie (Justin) Herrera of Leander, TX as well as four grandchildren: Frank and Theo Fletcher, Lorelai and Tyler Herrera. James taught four years near Lubbock, then 30 years at Goliad HS/MS as well as a number of night courses for Victoria College. He also worked two years as a lab analyst at Dupont in Victoria. He was always able to make a dry subject entertaining and was many students' favorite teacher. In his retirement, although suffering from many health problems, he enjoyed writing a trivia column "Mullet Over" for weekly newspapers in seven states and competing in the Victoria Knowledge Bowl. He was known for his humor and puns. A Celebration of Life followed by a lunch and visitation will be held Wednesday November 27that 10:30 am at the First United Methodist Church of Goliad. Memorials may be made to the FUMC Memorial Fund or a charity of the donor's choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
