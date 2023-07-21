JAMES L. JAEGER SR.
MISSION VALLEY — James L. Jaeger Sr., 88, passed away on July 18, 2023. He was born January 26, 1935 in Yorktown, TX to Emil L. and Jewel Caruthers Jaeger. He graduated from Yorktown High School and served in the US Army as a light aircraft and helicopter mechanic. After discharge he worked at Alcoa for 39 years as an I&E technician. He was a member of the American Legion Post 166. James loved going dancing with his wife, Rose on the weekends and loved listening to polka music. He also enjoyed playing dominoes, fishing & riding the river, hunting, playing softball, and going to casinos in Louisiana. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a special place in his heart and they will miss his fun sense of humor.
He is survived by his sons, James L. Jaeger, Jr. (Delyse) of Sonora, Daniel Jaeger and David Jaeger (Delana) of Victoria; daughters, Jackie Altuna of Victoria and Debbie Jaeger of Fort Worth; brothers, Jerry Jaeger of Yorktown and Pat Jaeger of Victoria; grandchildren, Amanda Smith (Joey), Cheyenne Ells (Matt), Gill Jaeger, Garett Jaeger, Mykaela Hagerdon (Luke), Mackenzie Jaeger and Jackson Altuna; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Reileigh and Bristol Smith, Laramie Ells, Dane and Ellis Hagerdon,; and great-great-grandchild, Shawn Dugan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rose Marie Jaeger; parents, infant son Johnny L. Jaeger, infant grandson Jacob Jaeger; brother, Bobby Jaeger; and sister, Barbara Ann Bauman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, Coletoville, with Pastor Kara Hairell-Speed officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 2535 Coletoville Rd, Victoria, TX 77905 or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.