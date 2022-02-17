James Leonard Piland
James Leonard Piland
WOODSBORO — James Leonard Piland III, 71, of Woodsboro Tx, passed away on January 26th, 2022, at his home in Woodsboro Tx.
Leonard was born in Cuero Tx to Dago and Maxine Piland on November 15, 1950. He graduated from Smiley High School in 1969. He married Nancy Henneke on December 18, 1999, in Woodsboro Tx. He worked as a Ranch
Foreman for FB Rooke and Sons until his retirement in 2015. Leonard is preceded in death; by his parents, Peggy Howell (sister), AJ Repka (son), and Brooklynn Atwood (granddaughter). He is survived by, his wife, Nancy Piland; daughters, Kristie Martinez (Ray), Stacey Piland (Anna), Amy Repka (William) and his son TJ Repka (Tina); sister Peggy Barnett (Jack); grandchildren Jaslynn, Bryant, Lane, Toni, Kenzie, Maddie, Bentley, Hayden, Alexander, and Kat. A memorial service will be held on February 26th at 2pm at the Lutheran church parish hall in Woodsboro Tx.
Arrangements and trusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes Aransas Pass, Texas.

