James Lloyd Hurst
VICTORIA — James Lloyd Hurst, Jr., 80 of Victoria passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born May 15, 1941 in Coleman, TX to James Lloyd Hurst, Sr., and Bessie Ellen Short Hurst. He was a graduate of Rotan High School and Texas Tech University with a BA in Business Administration, where he majored in Accounting. Lloyd was a CPA and a Financial Advisor for over 50 years with Roloff, Hnatek and Company LLP. He was very active in the community including serving on the Board of Texas Society of CPA’s, Board of the Victoria Public Library, Victoria Blvd Lions’ Club, Member of Northside Baptist Church, special director and officer of the Victoria Chapter of CPA’s and was involved in the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, the NRA and Duck’s Unlimited.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Cupit Hurst; sons, James Brian Hurst and wife, Kendi of Castaic, CA, Jerry Brett Hurst, and wife, Kristina of Liberty Hill; sister, Nikki Hallmark of Early; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 from 9-10 Am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with the funeral service to begin at 10 AM, Buddy Billups will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Hurst, Jessie Cousins, Tyeler Greenstreet, Mason Crawley, Tom Stocker and Tom Fales. Honorary pallbearers are the Wednesday night prayer meeting group at the Brown Bag, Robert Parker, Paul Rehak, Dale Jones, Buddy Billups, Mike Best, Neal Stevenson, Kristi Stevenson, Chad Meyer, Walter Kerr, Bobby Jacobs, Kelly Park and Thomas Hamman.
Memorials may be made in Lloyd’s memory to the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 90, Yoakum, TX 77995-9990 or the American Cancer Society.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
