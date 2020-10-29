James Lowery Tipton
EDNA — James Lowery Tipton
J.L. “Tip” Tipton, of Edna, passed away, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born in Jackson County on May 8, 1924, to the late Louis S. Tipton and Gertrude Lowery Tipton. He has been a life long resident of Jackson County. He married Nancy L. Newport on December 16, 1975.
Tip was a member of the First Baptist Church of Edna, Exxon-Mobil Annuitant Club, and American Legion Post 0346. Tip served several years on the Memory Gardens Cemetery Board. He served his country during World War II in the Pacific theater for 20 months in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Mobil Corporation where he was employed from July 1946 to April 1985. He started work as a Petroleum Engineer Assistant and retired as the Gulf Coast Area Producing Manager in Houston.
During his retirement he enjoyed traveling, hunting, and fishing in Colorado. Tip loved gardening and being with his friends and family.
Tip is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Ann McKinney; son, Louis R. Tipton (Linda); grandchildren, Kelly Tipton Boredelon, Brian Tipton, and Adam Tipton; nephews, John L. Tipton (Pattie) and Richard A. Tipton; and twelve great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Tipton; brother Edward Tipton; and son-in-law, Robert McKinney.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna. Burial will follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna.
Memorials may be made in Tip’s name to First Baptist Church of Edna or donor’s choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (28)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (5)
- Letter: Relocating the statue does not destroy history (4)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
- Letter: The trash bin rule (3)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.