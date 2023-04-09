James M. Terrell
VICTORIA — James M. Terrell, Sr., 73 of Victoria passed on March 31, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Prairieville, LA. He was born January 21, 1950, in Victoria to Willie and Exie Lewis Terrell. James was a journeyman for Union Carbide with twenty-five years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his daughter Tundra Terrell Nunez and husband, Thurman of Prairieville; son, James Terrell, Jr. and wife, Jamie of Victoria; sisters, Georgene Levigne of Victoria, Patsy Coleman of Houston and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10am-11 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with the funeral service to begin at 11 am with Pastor Vernon Garza officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Terrell family.

