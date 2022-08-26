James Max
Cornelius, Jr.
VICTORIA — James Max Cornelius, Jr. was born January 2nd as the first baby born in the New Year of 1937 in Kingsville, Texas. Max Jr., the son of Max Sr. and Oleta Cornelius was destined to bring love and joy into people’s lives for no one loved people more than Max. Even in his passing on August 20, 2022, he continued his journey to bring people together in love as many witnessed in his hospital room.
His friendships were made for a lifetime. Max attended elementary in Kingsville, Junior high in Brownsville and High School in Corpus Christi. After graduating from W.B Ray High School, he attended Texas A & M. Once an Aggie, always an Aggie.
Being a people person, Max excelled at sales. He retired from SC Johnsons & Sons after 33 years; he retired again after 23 years with Advantage Sales Marketing.
The magic of destiny was working for Max because on his business trips to Victoria, he met the love of his life, Dee Dee Hawkins. Anyone who knows Max and Dee Dee can see their love is the deep, loyal, devoted, romantic kind that some people search their whole life hoping to find. They were married for 33 wonderful years.
In recent years, as a joke, Max introduced himself as Super Max, but the name fit because he was super to all who knew him and that was no joke. Max enjoyed life to the fullest with many friends made at Dance Clubs, Car Clubs, Stock Clubs, Planet Fitness Workout Group, Domino Groups, Couples Dinner Out Groups and his church activities groups.
Max’s family deserved his bragging rights. His face would light up when he talked about his daughters and their families; Kellye Loving (Jeff) and grandson James (Chastidy) and great grandsons twins, Cooper and Cayson Loving of Corpus Christi; daughter Shawn Simpson (David) of Portland and granddaughters Kasey Continko (Petros); Amanda Simpson (Mark), grandchildren Skylar, Liam and Lilly Ann; stepsons Andrew and Lane (Jill Hawkins) and granddaughters Lindsay and Holly Hawkins of Victoria of whom he was very close.
In addition to his wife Dee Dee and his daughters, stepsons and their families, he is survived by his sister Barbara Skipper of Victoria; nephews Shan (Dede), Scott (Sheila) Skipper and their families; brother Lynn (Marie) Cornelius and niece Danielle Bunch of Boerne, Texas. And last, but not least, his loving furry companion, Bogie, who brought him comfort and joy.
Max’s Christian faith remained his strength as he is a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan where his funeral service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Reception and lunch to follow.
Memorials may be made to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church or to any Pet Shelter.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- National editorial :Political bravery in the United States keeps democracy alive: (18)
- Victoria-area students could get reprieve as Biden administration cancels some debt (7)
- Residents voice opinions about controversial LGBTQ library books (3)
- Guest column: Banning books runs counter to tenet of American democracy (3)
- Animal control investigating dog bite that injured 5-year-old boy (2)
- Guest column: Adapting for the future (3)
- 'Intruders' will try to break into your kid's school this year, VISD officials say (1)
- Guest column: Trust your conscience (1)
- Letter: Stop being selfish as a society and start thinking about the welfare of children (7)
- Jack R. Morrison, Jr. (1)
- Affordable senior housing project planned in Victoria (1)
- Letter: Banning semi-automatic rifles worked in 1994 (1)
- Victoria's doctor: Dr. Pattie Dodson applied tenacious spirit to helping others (1)
- Thomas E. Barker (1)
- 8 takeaways from Monday's TEA results (1)
- City Corner: Protect your catalytic converter with these safety tips (1)
- Anti-CRT Republican acknowledges ‘systemic racism’ — and other hopeful signs at SBOE (1)
- Clara Ann (Trice) Goode (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.