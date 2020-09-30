James Moore

Jim (Jimmy) was born on July 19, 1938 in Cuero to Levi James and Rosie Lee Spinks Moore.
Jim was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He worked as a pipefitter at Alcoa for 37 years and retired in 2000. After retirement the one thing he kept in his life until he couldn’t leave home anymore was attending weekly mass.
He was preceded in death by: parents; sisters, Evelyn McElhaney and Ann Wigginton; brothers, Wehman Moore and Donald “Buzzy” Moore.
Jim is survived by: one true love of his life-his wife of 60 years, Yvonne; daughters; Vivian Page (Jerry), Kim Freeze (Dennis), and Paula DeBord (Bruce); seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Dany Faye Stephenson along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Joseph Elementary School.
Jim’s family wants to recognize his caregivers, Dominga Hise, Kelly Thomas, Lillie Price and Sheila Price along with hospice workers, Callee, Laura and Christine.
James loved to visit with people and if you cared enough to read his obituary he must have touched your life. Just know, you touched his as well. If he were here, he would leave you with these words...”it’s going to be okay”.
