James N. Smith
VICTORIA — James “Jim” Nolan Smith of Victoria, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the age of 88. After several months of declining health, he died peacefully with his beloved wife Dorothy by his side.
Jim was born in Louisville, Mississippi, on June 16, 1933, to father, James Theodore Smith, and mother, Willie Mae. Jim’s family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, while he was still in school. His widowed mother married John Calvin Elliott, who adopted him and his younger sister Barbara Smith Migl. Jim joined the Marine Corps Reserve in 1950 when he was a senior at Corpus Christi High School. In 1953, he moved to active duty and served in Korea until he was medically retired in 1955.
He married his first wife, Bobbye Cade, in 1955. He adopted her three children and together they had three more children. He began a long successful career with Nunn Electric which took him to Houston and then back to Corpus Christi. After his divorce in 1984, he met Zulabelle Deviney through one of her church friends. They married in 1986, and were active in The Cooper Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church, Corpus Christi. They moved to their ranch in Goliad County in 1991 after Zulabelle retired. In 1997, Jim retired from Warren Electric and was able to return full time to the outdoor farm/ranch life he loved from his childhood in Mississippi. Jim and Zulabelle were active together at First United Methodist Church, Goliad, and also purchased an RV. They joined a group of local RV enthusiasts for Texas trips and also traveled around the US in their RV. In 2004, they sold the Goliad ranch and moved to Victoria, where Jim served on the Board of Trustees at First United Methodist Church, Victoria, for several years. During his tenure as a trustee, he was influential in promoting Twice Blessed, a thrift store mission project of his church. After Zulabelle died in 2012, Jim met Dorothy Ryan through his church connections and activities. They married in 2016.
Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, 6 children, 4 step children, 12 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 10 step great grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, second wife, sister, and step-daughter Judy Deviney Matthews.
In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Jim can make donations to “Tunnel to Towers” at t2t.org or “Wounded Warriors “at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when family and friends can gather to celebrate his long life filled with many joys and blessings.
