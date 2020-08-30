James Nolan Vickers. Jr.
VICTORIA — James Nolan Vickers, Jr. died on August 4, 2020 after a hard fought battle against Covid. James was born on 11/10/1959 in Gonzales, Texas to James Nolan Vickers, Sr. and Willie Mercer Vickers. He graduated from Gonzales High School and then began his lifelong love of anything mechanical and of course fishing. He opened Vickers Auto Service in 1986 which is still thriving today. James loved to fish and watching wildlife as well as traveling and NASCAR.
James is preceded in death by his father, Nolan and his uncle Harlan. He is survived by his wife, Cissy Vickers, mother, Willie Vickers, brother, David Vickers and wife, Geri, son Eric Vickers and wife Laura and daughter Katherine Vickers. He is also survived by step-daughters Desiree Hopkins and husband, Ruben Cortez and Lauren Granado and a son-in-law Major Gabriel Granado. And by his grandchildren Bailey Goodwin and her partner, Andy Lara, Aubrey Hopkins, Bree Hopkins, Christian Granado and Tristan Granado, Jessie Harbin, Jr. and Liliyanna Warren, and soon to be great-grandson, Carson Lara. He also leaves his faithful pups, Sadie Marie and Willard.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (17)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- A Culture of Deceit (6)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- Letter: This great republic will survive (1)
- Victoria officials urge residents to be prepared as Hurricane Laura strengthens (1)
- Port Lavaca family mourns loss of toddler who 'put a smile on everybody's face' (1)
- Crossroads officials begin conversations about bringing psych unit to Victoria (1)
- Will you go to the free COVID-19 testing this week? (1)
- Letter: Trump is not the Gipper (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.