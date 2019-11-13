JAMES MATTHEW NORTH ASHLAND, MISSOURI - James Matthew North, 70, passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family, in Ashland, Missouri, on November 2, 2019. James was born December 8, 1948, in Vanderbilt, Texas to mother, Susie (Brown) North. After graduating Industrial High School in Vanderbilt, Texas, James' service in the Air Force included a tour in Danang, Vietnam. Following education at Parkland College and the University of Illinois, James established and managed American Dowell Signcrafters for more than 40 years in Champaign, Illinois prior to the family moving to Columbia, Missouri after retirement. James and family often returned to the Vanderbilt area and owned a fishing cabin at Lasalle Landing for many years. The restoration of Garcitas Cemetery near Inez was a passion for James. A Godly man, James mentored young men and loved helping friends, family and especially the homeless and downtrodden. He was the backbone of his family and his grandchildren were his world. James attended Rockbridge Church in Columbia, Missouri. He volunteered at and supported Urban Restoration in Champaign, Illinois and the Salvation Army. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susie North, sisters, F.L. Miller and Mary Sue North, and brothers, Ira Lafayette North, Bobby Ray North, and Billy Ray North. James will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Joy Neal North, as well as children, Sara North, Jessica Edie (Brian), Katie Davis (Brad), and Matt North (Jalyn). Surviving grandchildren are Tressa, Jordan, and Jayden Clouse, Sacia and Mira Edie, Ezekiel, Lucas and Jacob Davis, and Aubrey, Ryann and James Matthew III (Trip) North. He is also survived by his sister Alma Jean North, and brothers Larry North, George North, and Billy (Tip) North, together with many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition, his beloved mother-in-law Betty Neal, and brother-in-law, Rick Neal, survive. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, November 16, 1-2 pm, at The Living Word Community of Faith Victoria. Immediately following, at 2 pm, a celebration of James' life will be officiated by Bishop Steve Taylor II. Afterward, burial will be at Garcitas Cemetery in Inez, Tx. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to garysinisefoundation.org, serving our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. Arrangements entrusted to Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com
