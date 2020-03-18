JAMES HALEPASKA IRVING - James P Halepaska (Jim), of Irving Texas passed away on Tuesday 3 March 2020 at the age of 85 years. Jim was partially paralyzed after a fall in October 2019 and suffered failing health for several months. Even in his condition he maintained a positive outlook that helped his family prepare for his departure. He died peacefully at Methodist Hospital Dallas with family at his side. Jim was born on August 10, 1934 in Victoria Texas to James O. and Ann Halepaska. He was valedictorian of his high-school class and worked in the oil fields to pay his way through college. Jim volunteered for the army in the late 50s then went to work as an traveling auditor for US Steel. On a blind date during one of these trips, he met Christine Zerr who later became his wife of 59 years. They settled in Irving Texas and have lived there in the same house for more than 50 years. He started with ARCO in the 1960s and worked in various finance roles for over 30 years. In retirement Jim and Chris travelled all over the country in their motorhome usually with a group that travelled as a caravan. Jim enjoyed the role of "trailboss", typically planning the routes to be travelled by the group. He also enjoyed golf and woodworking. Jim was a great father and husband, but he was an extraordinary grandfather. He loved to hear about and be around his children and grandchildren. He is loved and will be missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife Chris Halepaska; Children: James A. Halepaska (Ginger), Neil Halepaska (Lori), Jane Mohr (Alan); Grandchildren: Michelle Mohr, Christopher Mohr, James B Halepaska and Anna Halepaska; Siblings: Frank Halepaska, John Halepaska, Mary Ann Pahmiyer, Suzi Elton, Joe Halepaska, Tom Halepaska, and William Halepaska., along with a host of nieces and nephews. Services concluded.
