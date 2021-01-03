James Post
CORPUS CHRISTI — James Lawrence Post, 74, of Rockport, TX passed away January 1, 2021
He was born in Victoria, TX December 7, 1946. Jim graduated from St Joseph HS Victoria, TX 1964. He held three degrees from University of Houston. He earned a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1969, MBA and Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1979 from UH and became an Attorney at Law in 1980. He is married to Karan Post
He practiced criminal law in Victoria, TX and personal injury law at David L Perry and Associates, Patterson and Associates and later at his own firm, The Law Offices of James L Post. His first trial as a civil attorney netted the largest plaintiff award in Jackson County. Jim was an extraordinary trial lawyer. He won many big cases and was especially respected among other lawyers, which was the greatest compliment a lawyer can have.
He retired from law at age 50 and lived in Corpus Christi and Mexico and traveled extensively, especially to Alaska, British Columbia and Costa Rica where he fished with a passion equal to his work. He developed a beautiful and serene neighborhood called the Watermark on the bay front in Rockport, TX where he lived with his loving wife until his untimely passing.
He is survived by his two sons Kevin Post and David Post (wife Lynn Capitano-Post), brothers David and Tom Post (wife Carol Post) and sister Mary Post and step-son Steven Deer. He is preceded in death by his parents Elbert and Margaret Post
Due to COVID restrictions, memorial services will be announced at a later date, when we can gather together as one and celebrate the life of Jim Post.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (12)
- Letter: Building herd immunity was hindered at beginning of pandemic (5)
- Letter: Let us unite behind our president on Jan. 20 (5)
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (14)
- One injured during altercation at Victoria bar, officer fires weapon (3)
- Victoria man was first in the state to become a certified peace officer (3)
- More than a number: The people we lost to COVID-19 (2)
- Bars to close; restaurants to reduce capacity under state order (1)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (6)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (3)
Online Poll
Did you make a New Year's resolution?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.