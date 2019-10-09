JAMES MARSHALL PRESCOTT GOLIAD - James Marshall Prescott, 67, passed away Friday, October 4th, 2019. James' family and friends will gather for a memorial service celebrating James' life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11AM at Goliad Golf Course, 1103 W. Fannin Street in Goliad. James was born November 28, 1951 to George and Grace Prescott. After high school, he joined the Air Force. He was a supervisor in the oil field for Exxon. His family would like to say a special thank you to all his Exxon friends for being with him during this time. James is survived by his wife, Rebecca Prescott; his sons, Davis Prescott and wife, Shelley and James Prescott and wife, Jenna; his sister; Debbie Suter and husband, Tim; his grandchildren, Kaden Prescott, Kennedy Prescott and Reese Prescott; his niece and nephew, Sarah Shapiro and James Flora; along with other loving family members. James was preceded in death by his parents, George and Grace Prescott. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Virtus Group official makes quiet visit to Victoria County (4)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (3)
- Victoria Advocate wins national editorial writing prize (3)
- Letter: Radical socialists are the main cause of national divide (11)
- Without insurance, man's life hangs in balance (3)
- Congressman Michael Cloud to appear in live interview (2)
- Calhoun Port Authority rejects RLB dredging bid, selects Corps for project (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.