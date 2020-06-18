JAMES JIMBO DALE QUINONEZ VICTORIA - James "Jimbo" Dale Quinonez, age 64 of Victoria passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born September 7, 1955 in Victoria to Lena Garza of Victoria and the late Raul M. Quinonez. He is survived by his daughters, Julie Moritz (Robert) of Austin and Judy Saldana (Trey) of Denver, Colorado; son, Joshua Davila (Anjelica) of Austin; sister, Belinda Castillo (Victoriano) of Lake Jackson; brothers, Robert Allen Quinonez (Clarabell) and John Quinonez (Sylvia) both of Victoria; ex-wife, Delfina Davila. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father. We'll miss you, "Man of the hour." Visitation will begin Friday, June 19, 2020 at 8am with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Victor Castillo, David Castillo, John Adam Quinonez, Trey Saldana, Robert Moritz and Joshua Davila. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
