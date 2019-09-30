JAMES R. ROBLES VICTORIA - James R . Robles Sr. (Jimbo) 56, of Victoria passed away Sept. 23, 2019. He was born Oct. 6, 1962 to Estefana Robles (Sister Maria) and the late Manuel Robles. He is survived by his mother Estefana Robles (Sister Maria), wife Rosemary Robles, daughter Angelina Cruz (Rudy), son James Daniel Robles Jr., sister Martha Robles, and three grandchildren, David and Julianna Longoria, John Pena and his spiritual son Caleb Ramos. He is preceded in death by his father Manuel Robles, daughter Christine Robles, sister Irma Robles, brother Manuel Robles Jr. Visitation will be held October 1, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service at 6 p.m. and a Rosery will start at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Incarnate Word (1101 NE Water St.) with burial immediately following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home.
