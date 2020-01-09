JAMES E. RAMIREZ, SR. PORT LAVACA - James "Jimmy" Edward Ramirez, Sr., age 85, began his heavenly life on Friday, January 4th, 2020. James' family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, January 9th from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a worship service starting at 7:00pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street in Port Lavaca. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10:00am at Central Baptist Church, 1900 W Main Street in Port Lavaca. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Honoring James by serving as pallbearers will be James Edward Ramirez III, Robert "Bobby" Ramirez, Aaron Ramirez, Derek Zamora, Christian Zamora and Klayton Garza. Honorary pallbearers are Mingo Balboa and Gilbert Balboa. He was born on April 15th, 1934 in Gregory(Portland), Texas to the late Santiago and Beatrice Perez Ramirez. James served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He worked at Alcoa Manufacturing as a mechanic for many years until his retirement. James had a sense of humor that could lighten the room. He loved making people laugh. He enjoyed fishing and was a part-time shrimper. He served as a Sunday School teacher at Central Baptist Church and also attended Six Mile Assembly of God Church. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. James was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago Ramirez and Beatrice Perez Dybala; his son, James E. Ramirez, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Bob Millis. James is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dora B. Ramirez; his sons, Fabian Ramirez (Teresa), Richard "Ricky" Ramirez (Prissy), Robert "Bobby" Ramirez (Gloria), and Aaron Ramirez and fiance, Patricia Chavana; his brothers, David Ramirez (Lola), John Ramirez (Jane), Sammy Ramirez (Deborah Parker), and Frank Ramirez (Margaret); his sisters, Irene Roberts (Frank) and Guadalupe Millis; his 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews and loving friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel-Port Lavaca.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victorians plan to start new decade with a bang (5)
- Letter: The metamorphosis of the Democratic Party (5)
- VISD board reviews substitute teacher's grievance (3)
- No charges for driver who was speeding, playing Pokemon before crash (3)
- Letter: Silent majority must stand against movement (3)
- Letter: Reader's gift package to the White House (7)
- Letter: Regular citizens are not 'woke,' they are angrily awakened (6)
- The Menger Hotel in San Antonio has enchanting history (2)
- Do you support the U.S. action of the pre-emptive strike that killed Iran’s top general? (2)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: VISD errs in dumping YMCA after-school program (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 9
Online Poll
Does your home have smoke alarms?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.