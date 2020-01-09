JAMES E. RAMIREZ, SR. PORT LAVACA - James "Jimmy" Edward Ramirez, Sr., age 85, began his heavenly life on Friday, January 4th, 2020. James' family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, January 9th from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a worship service starting at 7:00pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street in Port Lavaca. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10:00am at Central Baptist Church, 1900 W Main Street in Port Lavaca. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Honoring James by serving as pallbearers will be James Edward Ramirez III, Robert "Bobby" Ramirez, Aaron Ramirez, Derek Zamora, Christian Zamora and Klayton Garza. Honorary pallbearers are Mingo Balboa and Gilbert Balboa. He was born on April 15th, 1934 in Gregory(Portland), Texas to the late Santiago and Beatrice Perez Ramirez. James served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He worked at Alcoa Manufacturing as a mechanic for many years until his retirement. James had a sense of humor that could lighten the room. He loved making people laugh. He enjoyed fishing and was a part-time shrimper. He served as a Sunday School teacher at Central Baptist Church and also attended Six Mile Assembly of God Church. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. James was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago Ramirez and Beatrice Perez Dybala; his son, James E. Ramirez, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Bob Millis. James is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dora B. Ramirez; his sons, Fabian Ramirez (Teresa), Richard "Ricky" Ramirez (Prissy), Robert "Bobby" Ramirez (Gloria), and Aaron Ramirez and fiance, Patricia Chavana; his brothers, David Ramirez (Lola), John Ramirez (Jane), Sammy Ramirez (Deborah Parker), and Frank Ramirez (Margaret); his sisters, Irene Roberts (Frank) and Guadalupe Millis; his 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews and loving friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel-Port Lavaca.

