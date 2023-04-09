James Ray Faulkner
PORT LAVACA — Captain James Ray Faulkner, 78, of Port Lavaca passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023. He was born in a dirt floor shanty by a mid-wife on November 5, 1944 in Haskell to James Elise and Louise Katherine Miller Faulkner. He grew up in Haskell his first seven years. Then the family moved to Dimmit following the cotton harvest. Water was drawn from a well by hand, one pail at a time. During the winter months, the water was warmed on a wood burning stove. The boys were all bathed in a wash tub with lye soap. Their mother was a disciplinarian and she kept the boys in line. His dad, James worked for local farmers and the cotton gins his entire life. His dad didn’t own a vehicle until he purchased one for him in his teen years.
During grade school and high school, James worked at Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store after school and weekends. During the summer he worked for various local farmers driving tractor, plowing and shredding. He graduated Dimmit High School in May of 1964. He was the first in his entire family to graduate high school. He was a very strong and disciplined man. Several months after graduating, he was “drafted for service” and was inducted into the United States Air Force in January 1965. He married Janice Lynn Brittain on December 26, 1966 in Hereford, Texas.
He proudly served our country for 24 consecutive years from 5 Jan 65 - 1 Jun 89 of which he had 13 years prior enlisted service and rose from the grade of Air Basic to Master Sargent. In January 1978, he attended Officer Training School (OTS) at Lackland AFB. He graduated in the top 10 of his class as a “Distinguished Graduate”. He was selected by the promotion board to be a “Regular USAF Officer” and served 11 more years before honorably retiring as a United States Air Force Captain in 1989. During his 24 years of service he had numerous overseas deployments and was decorated. He received the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Distinguished Presidential Unit Citation with numerous other awards and decorations.
During his life, he attended colleges and universities at various locations where he was stationed. After accumulating ninety credit hours, he applied for Commissioning Programs and was selected to attend Culver-Stockton College in Canton, MO. He graduated with distinction “Cum-Laude” with a 5.25 GPA.
After his twenty-four years of service, he began his second career in 1990 and chose to enter the Real Estate profession in San Antonio. As his business grew, he and his wife opened Century 21 Northside which became one of the top real estate firms locally and nationally within the Century 21 system. He was consistently one of the top real estate agents locally and nationally throughout his career and in 1994; he was featured in Century 21 commercials nationally. In 2001 he obtained his Brokers License. In 2012, he and his wife, Janice (Brittain) Faulkner decided to fully retire and dedicate themselves to their five ranches (Double JJ Ranches) where they raised Beefmaster Cattle and Coastal Hay in Westhoff, Texas. He was a member of Beef Master Breeders United Association and the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. He was very active in his community and was part of the Rotary in Port Lavaca, the Calhoun County Republican Party, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, the Calhoun County and Victoria YMCA, as well as various other organizations and charities in the Port Lavaca area. He was a life member of Chapter 1029, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), a life member of Post 3972, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and an American Legion Member, Post 369. He was an active member of the Air Force Postal Carriers Association (AFPCA) for twenty years, serving as President for 6 years. He was also a member of the Tan Son Nhut Association (TSNA) where he would serve on various committees, asked to be on the Board of Directors in 2015 and spent eighteen years serving. In his spare time, he enjoyed ranching, and racing fast cars at the Texas Mile.
He was a loving, kind and generous man, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice L. Faulkner; daughter, Deborah (Wade) Jordan of Port Lavaca; son, Steve (Rose) Monreal of Sterling City; brother, Steve Faulkner of Slaton; grandchildren, Ashlyn Jordan, Selena Monreal, Johnathan Monreal and Steve Anthony Monreal, all of Sterling City and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary F. Faulkner (Beck); brothers, William E. Faulkner, Hubert A. Faulkner, Jack E. Faulkner and Jess O. Faulkner and grandsons, Steven Monreal and Vincent James Monreal.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 5 to 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Rich Schaller officiating. Interment will follow at Westhoff Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers include Steve Monreal, Brandon Stuard, Barry Stuard, Kally Holstead, Brian Jernigan and RC Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to any of the various organizations James served and represented.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
