James Raymond Clark
VICTORIA — James Raymond Clark, 86, of Victoria, Texas went to be with our Lord on Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born on May 21, 1935 in Knoxville, Iowa to the late Ruth E. Burgess and G.T. Clark. He moved to Victoria, Tx in 2002. In his early years James “Jim” Clark worked delivering mobile homes in South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Navy several years on the USS Newport New CA-148 as a storekeeper supplying multiple submarine crews. After moving to Illinois, driving late model stock cars became his favorite past time. At this time also he went to work driving semi-trucks. He worked many years for Werner Continental in Chicago, Illinois serving Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana with deliveries. After meeting his current wife, Valerie, they moved to Iowa and opened a resale store. After which they moved to California where he enjoyed auctioneering, buying and selling furniture and antiques. After that they moved to Hawaii for 5 years where he had an auction business. Then they moved back to California continuing in the same business. Eventually retiring to Texas for the last 20 years of Jim’s exciting and productive life.
Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Valerie Clark, his son Gary Thomas Clark Garreiss, and his daughter Carolyn Clark Urrutia from his previous marriages.
He was a loving husband and father and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He always had a joke to tell you to make you laugh. He also enjoyed attending Foundation Bible Church and the area Country Opry Shows.
A visitation will be held Sunday, January 30, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by services starting at 11:00 a.m. at Foundation Bible Church, 1162 Old Goliad Rd, Victoria, TX with Pastor Todd Perry, officiating. Interment to take place at a later date at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Scarce supply of products means empty shelves (20)
- A self fulfilling prophecy (8)
- Don't reboot .....Vote (4)
- Shiner ranked in state baseball poll (2)
- Health Corner: HPV and informed decisions (2)
- Letter: A woman’s right to choose (2)
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on unlawful carrying of weapon and other charges (2)
- Are you worried about the power going out during the cold weather this week? (2)
- Letter: Remember the unborn (1)
- Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case (1)
- Paxton serves public; it has a right to his Jan. 6 contacts (1)
- Juanita Scott (1)
- Dennis Basaldua (3)
- Letter: District 27 needs the leadership of A.J. Louderback in Congress (1)
- Gloria R. Trevino (1)
- Syndicated Column: Beating inflation is laughable (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Rex and Dorothy Easley (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Olivia J. Pesina (1)
- Guest column: Proposed repairs to Stroman are stop gap, not long term solutions (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.13:1-2; quote by E. O. Wilson (1)
- MATTIE MCADAMS CARPENTER (1)
Online Poll
Are you going to watch UHV baseball?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.