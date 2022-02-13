James Raymond Tate
CUERO — James “Raymond” Tate, age 74 of Cuero went to his eternal heavenly home February 10, 2022. Raymond was born July 29, 1947 in Yoakum to James Willard and Lorene Mott Tate. He graduated from Cuero High School in 1966 and attended Sam Houston State University. He enjoyed working in the car business at Schoener Motors in Victoria and Leske Motor in Cuero. Sandra and Raymond were married September 26, 1970 in Yoakum. His interest in the oilfield started at Elder Oil Tools in 1979 in Yorktown. After several years, he and his partners started their own oilfield equipment company in 1991 by the name of Partners Downhole Tools in Victoria. In his earlier years, he had a great passion for baseball of any kind - softball, hardball, fast pitch and slow pitch. He played for several Cuero teams and would fill in whenever needed for Cuero or surrounding towns. Fishing, hunting and his cattle occupied most of Raymond’s time when not at oil rigs. He loved nothing more than a good fishing trip or hunting with his great buddies in West Texas, South Texas, Mexico and Mississippi. The last few years he found himself purchasing antique cars and he and Sandra enjoyed making the car shows and making long time friends. Raymond participated in several organizations such as Cuero Jaycees, Cuero Gun Club, Cuero Volunteer Fire Department, Turkeyfest Steer Show Club, API and Crossroads Cruisers Car Club. Raymond is survived by his wife of fifty one years, Sandra; daughter, Stephanie Tate Sanders and husband, Scott of Cuero; son, James “Stephen” Tate and wife, Elaine of Cuero and the love and light of his life, grandson, James William Tate who called Raymond his “Po”; two sister-in-laws, Lucille Cochran of Cuero and Shirley Kuehn of Yoakum; niece, Lori Delvige of Houston and nephew, Mark Cochran of Caldwell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorene and Willard Tate. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. A private family burial will follow after a time of food and fellowship at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Fellowship hall. Pallbearers include Stephen Tate, Scott Sanders, Larry Wolter, Delvin Arndt, Fred Fuller and Mark Cochran. Honorary Pallbearers are his West Texas, South Texas, Mexico and Mississippi hunting buddies, Dennis Pakebusch and Jerry Wanjura. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Witting Cemetery and Friar Ag Center. A very special thank you to Raymond’s caretaker, Sheryl Whitfield. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
