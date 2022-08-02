James Rother
HALLETTSVILLE — James Rother, 96, of Hallettsville, passed away July 29, 2022. He was born on Nov. 20, 1925, to Emil & Albina (Smajstrala) Rother, in the family home near farming community of Hackberry, Lavaca County. He farmed the homestead until Oct. 7, 1952, when he married Mae Appelt, at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Hallettsville. They moved to Victoria where he owned & operated James Rother Exxon Service until he retired in 1993. Mae and James moved back to Lavaca County in 1998 and enjoyed living in the country once again.
James’s hobby and joy was working with pecans. A long-time member of Victoria Pecan Growers, he grafted many pecan trees in the Victoria area, as well as winning numerous awards at the local & state levels for many years. Gardening was a daily adventure for him, always investigating new ideas which led to his creation of the Lavaca tomato variety.
James was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hallettsville.
James is survived by: his wife Mae; son Rodney Rother; son-in-law Randy Knebel; brother Erwin Rother; granddaughters, Allyce Rother Atwood (Bret) and Kristine Knebel; grandson Ryan Knebel; great grandson Easton Atwood; great granddaughter Peyton Atwood; 4 nieces; and 3 nephews.
James was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter Lorre Knebel; daughter-in-law Kay Rother; 2 brothers, Wilbert and Royce Rother; and
Funeral Service: 11 am, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Hallettsville; with Visitation: 10 am. Pallbearers: Ryan Knebel, Bret Atwood, Donnie Rother, Darrel Appelt, Henry Hosek and Lanoal Eschberger. Honorary Pallbearer: Easton Atwood. Officiant: Pastor Jared Stillions. Memorials: Charity of Your choice. Burial: Hallettsville City Cemetery.
