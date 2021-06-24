James S. Kennerly
VICTORIA — His most comfortable “chair” was a saddle. From atop his faithful horse, the world made sense. With a cigarette in one hand and a cup of hot coffee in the other, his favorite place was anywhere outdoors. He was restless if he couldn’t be outside. Having to stay indoors due to weather, and until just recently, old age, Daddy felt confined. At last, he is free. Free to be with our Lord and Savior and to experience an infinite love that, even as Christians, we struggle to fully grasp. You are home, Daddy. May you rest in eternal glory and, at last, be truly and forever free.
Born October 29, 1928, James Selwyn Kennerly, left his earthly home on June 19, 2021. He was born in Aransas Pass, TX, and grew up in Kingsville, TX. The Korean War called him to the 38th Parallel where he served proudly as an Army Sergeant. His career at Mobil Oil and Gas expanded 39 years, but he would say that his greatest achievement was in learning the value of family.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Patricia J. Kennerly, his parents John Selwyn Kennerly and Maude McCaskill Kennerly, his siblings, John Kennerly, Frances L Moody, Velma Rae Duke and Kenneth Kline Kennerly.
James is survived by his children, James A (Theresa) Kennerly of Chandler, TX; Theresa J (Bubba) Whitt of Victoria, TX; Mark L (Nancy) Kennerly of Charlotte, TX; John R Kennerly (Jim White) of Hermitage, TN; Roxanne Carreon of Hendersonville, TN; Melissa A (Charles) Krumsiek of Piedmont, OK; Georgia L Kennerly-Lale of Victoria, TX.
He’s Pop to 20 grandchildren including, Cody Kennerly, Katy Beth Kennerly, Hoss Whitt (Shawn), Laura Brown (Eric), Thomas Whitt (Gina), Mark Ryan Kennerly, Christy Hindes (Clint), Ryan Carreon (Brenna), Cooper Carreon, Ian Carreon, Chance Krumsiek, Christen Krumsiek, Jacklyn Depine (Thomas), and Bailee Kennerly and to 20 great-grandchildren including, Mason Kennerly, Callie Kennerly, Jesse Whitt, Kirsten Whitt, Hunter Luke, Tanner Luke, Morgan Luke, Kacey Whitt, John Whitt, Samara Whitt, Cort Hindes, Cali Hindes, Sam Kennerly, Jack Kennerly, Dalton Carreon, Daphne Carreon, Graham Carreon, Layton Depine, Pacer Depine and Briggs Depine. He was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews as well.
Pallbearers: James A. Kennerly, Mark L. Kennerly, John R. Kennerly, H.B. (Bubba) Whitt III, Charles Krumsiek, Thomas M. Depine, Liam (Cooper) Carreon, Eric Brown
Honorary Pallbearers: Jim White, all grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9:00 - 10:00 am with a rosary to be recited at 10:00 am. Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 am with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite Veteran charity.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
