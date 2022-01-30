James Stanton Mooney
VICTORIA — James Stanton Mooney, 67, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Victoria. He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois to the late Stan and Roberta Herron Mooney on May 16, 1954. Jim married the love of his life, Linda Smith Mooney, on January 21, 1983, and they were married for 39 blissful years until his passing. James worked as a Senior Consultant for MED Host for many years, and traveled extensively throughout his career with them.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by sisters Barbara Mooney, and JoAnn Mooney, and brothers Larry Mooney and William Mooney.
James is survived by his loving wife Linda Smith Mooney, sons Timothy James “TJ” (Brooke) Mooney and Benjamin “Ben” Stanton Mooney, and daughter Jennifer (Abel) Narvaez. Mr. Mooney also leaves behind five grandchildren, all of whom will cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, immediately followed by interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Branson Mooney, Manuel Garcia, Daniel Garcia, Michael Conchola, Scott Snow, Michael Andel, and Abel Narvaez.
Words of comfort and fond memories may be shared with the Mooney family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

